FIR registered against three over bribery for selection in Uttar Pradesh cricket team

An FIR (First Information Report) has been registered on the complaint of an aspiring cricketer Satyaprakash Yadav, against three people, including Akram Saifi, who is known to be a close aide of the vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rajeev Shukla, on charges of alleged fraud, intimidation and breach of trust.

As per the police, the FIR has been lodged at the Unnao city police station who complained that he was duped into paying money for selection in the Uttar Pradesh Cricket team and the accused threatened to put an end to his playing career when he asked him to return the amount.

As per a PTI report, police inspector Pramod Mishra confirmed that the FIR has been registered against Anurag Mishra, Anubhav Mishra and Saifi under IPC (Indian Penal Code) section 420, 406 and criminal intimidation as per the complaint filed by Satyaprakash.

It has been alleged that Anurag Mishra asked for Rs 10 lakh from the victim and the latter gave him Rs eight lakhs in cash and also transferred some money into Anurag's and Anubhav's accounts.

However, the complainant has not mentioned anything about the BCCI vice-president in his complaint.

Significantly, this is not the first time a case of this kind has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh. The craze for the sport in Uttar Pradesh doesn't recognise any boundaries and hence many aspiring cricketers often end up bribing selectors across the state to get a chance to represent Uttar Pradesh across various tournaments like Vijay Hazare, Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy among others.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh cricket team couldn't manage to qualify for the quarters of the Ranji Trophy 2024 tournament after it finished sixth in Elite, Group B with just a solitary win in seven games. Though UP didn't concede a match, they failed to get enough wins under their belt to march to the quarters.