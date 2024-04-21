Sunday, April 21, 2024
     
  'Fir nhi todunga': Rinku Singh requests Virat Kohli for another bat after breaking gifted one | WATCH

'Fir nhi todunga': Rinku Singh requests Virat Kohli for another bat after breaking gifted one | WATCH

Virat Kohli is leading the run charts yet again in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain has aggregated 361 runs in seven games and is currently holding on to the Orange Cap.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: April 21, 2024 11:43 IST
Rinku Singh and Virat Kohli.
Image Source : KKR/SCREENGRAB Rinku Singh and Virat Kohli.

The 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is just hours away but the stars that are set to feature in it have already started entertaining fans with their actions off the field. 

In an amusing incident, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Virat Kohli was seen teasing Kolkata Knight Riders' star finisher Rinku Singh when the latter asked the former for a bat in the lead-up to the game. In a video posted by KKR on their social media platform, the KKR finisher can be seen informing Virat about how he broke his (Virat's) bat while facing spinners.

Virat teased Rinku by saying that, "Toh main kya karoon bhai? Mujhe information nhi chahiye."

Rinku didn't stop there and went on to ask Virat if he could get another bat from him. However, Virat denied by saying that gifting more bats could land him into trouble in the later stages of the tournament.

Watch the video of Rinku Singh and Virat Kohli:

For the unversed, Virat had gifted Rinku a bat after RCB's seven-wicket loss to KKR at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 29 and the gesture touched the southpaw. 

Meanwhile, KKR are on a high after their win over RCB earlier in the season and will be heading into the clash on Sunday as the favourites. The Shreyas Iyer-led side also has the wood over RCB in the IPL. KKR have won 19 games against RCB whereas RCB have only won 14 out of the 33 matches that have been contested between the two sides in the IPL.

The KKR vs RCB clash will be an afternoon game and will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

 

