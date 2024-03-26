Tuesday, March 26, 2024
     

  RCB vs PBKS: Fan evades security to touch Virat Kohli's feet | WATCH

Virat Kohli turned out to be the difference between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday (March 25). The right-handed batter scored 77 off 49 balls with the help of 11 fours and two maximums.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: March 26, 2024 8:45 IST
Virat Kohli having a conversation with Faf du Plessis.
Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli having a conversation with Faf du Plessis.

Virat Kohli's fandom knows no limits as the star batter is extremely popular among cricket fans around the world. The love for the RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) stalwart was on exhibition again when Punjab Kings came to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to play the sixth match of the ongoing IPL 2024 season on Monday (March 25).

The incident unfolded during RCB's chase while Virat was in the middle and going from strength to strength. A fan of the right-handed batter dodged security at the venue and rushed to the middle of the pitch to meet him. He hugged the former RCB skipper and touched his feet before being dragged away by the security officials.

Watch the video:

Meanwhile, RCB tasted their first success of the ongoing season in front of a packed crowd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was lucky with the flip of the coin and elected to field first. Though most Punjab batters got off to promising starts, no one really managed to kick on barring Shikhar Dhawan

PBKS captain Shikhar scored 45 off 37 balls including five fours and a maximum. However, to Punjab's misery, he couldn't manage to convert it into a big score, which hurt the touring party.

PBKS' latest recruit Shashank Singh played an explosive hand in providing the much-needed impetus to the team towards the fag end of the innings. Shashank's unbeaten cameo of 21 runs off eight balls helped PBKS score 176 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

In reply, Virat played the anchor's role to perfection and kept RCB in the hunt. He scored 77 runs off 49 balls at a strike rate of 157.14 and didn't let the asking rate go out of hand. In the end, Dinesh Karthik (28* runs off 10 balls) and Mahipal Lomror (17* runs off 8 balls) sealed the deal for the hosts as they emerged victorious by four wickets.

 

