BPL 2024: Eye issue to end Shakib Al Hasan's participation in Dhaka leg | Report

Rangpur Riders will reportedly miss the services of veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for the remainder of Bangladesh Premier League's Dhaka leg in the ongoing tournament. Shakib, 36, is set to miss the Dhaka leg (initial matches) in the 10th season of the league as he has an eye issue, Cricbuzz reported. It added that Shakib will leave for Singapore on Sunday, January 21 to take an eye check-up.

Bangladesh captain Shakib was part of Rangpur Riders' first and only game of the just-begun BPL season. The franchise is expecting the veteran star to be fit in time for the Sylhet leg. "He (Shakib) is leaving for Sylhet today and we are expecting him to be available during the Sylhet phase if he recovers from his eye problem. Let's hope for the best but if that is not the case we have to play with our available resources," Riders chief executive office Ishtiaque Sadeque told Cricbuzz.

Notably, Riders skipper Nurul Hasan also admitted that Shakib was having an issue with his eye. "He (Shakib) has been struggling with eyesight problem for some time now. I think he has been in touch with the doctors regularly. The doctors only could say in what stage the problem is now," Nurul said after their loss to Fortune Barisal.

Shakib was reportedly having an eye issue during the ODI World Cup 2023 too. He also visited London recently to have an eye check-up.

The 10th season of the BBL tournament kicked off on January 19 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Four matches have been played in the tournament so far with Dhaka hosting all of those games and a few ones coming ahead. Rangpur Riders will be in action in Dhaka once again when they face Sylhet Strikers at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on January 23. Notably, the Sylhet leg begins on January 26 with the Riders taking on Khulna Tigers in the first match of it.