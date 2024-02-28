Wednesday, February 28, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. How New Zealand vs Australia Test series will affect India's position in WTC points table?

How New Zealand vs Australia Test series will affect India's position in WTC points table?

New Zealand will be hosting the current World Test champions Australia in a two-match Test series. Not just these two teams but the Indian cricket team and its fans will also keep a close eye on the series, given these three sides occupy the top two spots in the WTC standings currently.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: February 28, 2024 14:01 IST
New Zealand will host Australia for a two-match Test
Image Source : GETTY New Zealand will host Australia for a two-match Test series, which is quite crucial from WTC point of view

New Zealand will be hosting Australia in a Test assignment after nine long years as the two World Test champions lock horns in what promises to be a cracker of a series. The series is anticipated for more reasons than one. It is the first Test series in New Zealand between the trans-Tasman rivals since 2015, both teams are in the Top three of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table and are in excellent form coming into it.

Along with both teams and their fans, the series will also be closely followed by Team India and their fans given how the WTC points table is stacked currently. New Zealand are currently at the top of the table with a healthy points percentage of 75, followed by India in second place at 64.58 with Australia at No.3 at 55 PCT.

The next couple of weeks could witness a lot of movement within the teams acquiring the top three spots. If Australia win the first Test, they will stay at No. 3 place. However, their win will automatically take India to the top as New Zealand's PCT will slip to 60. If New Zealand win the opening Test in Wellington, their PCT will go up to 80 and Australia's will come down to 50.

If the series ends with New Zealand winning it 2-0, the hosts PCT will be at a whopping high of 83.33 and they will stay at the top irrespective of the result of the fifth Test between India and England. If Australia win 2-0, their PCT will be 62.5 and New Zealand's will come down to 50.

If India win the final Test, their PCT will reach 68.51 and in that case, the two-time finalists will move to the top of the table if Australia win 2-0 against New Zealand. However, if India lose, their PCT will come down to 57.40 and will stay in second place but Australia and New Zealand will swap places.

Related Stories
Bangladesh appoint batting and bowling coach ahead of Sri Lanka series

Bangladesh appoint batting and bowling coach ahead of Sri Lanka series

'Next MS Dhoni...': Former India cricketer hails Rohit Sharma after series win over England

'Next MS Dhoni...': Former India cricketer hails Rohit Sharma after series win over England

AFG vs IRE: Test match shifted to host school sports championship in UAE

AFG vs IRE: Test match shifted to host school sports championship in UAE

Similarly, if the series ends 1-1, New Zealand's PCT will be 66.67 and Australia's will be 54.16. Hence in that scenario, if India win they will move to the top and stay in second if they lose and New Zealand and Australia will also retain their spots.

The next couple of weeks are going to be really exciting with three Test matches featuring four top teams on offer.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement