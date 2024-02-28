How New Zealand vs Australia Test series will affect India's position in WTC points table?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand will host Australia for a two-match Test series, which is quite crucial from WTC point of view

New Zealand will be hosting Australia in a Test assignment after nine long years as the two World Test champions lock horns in what promises to be a cracker of a series. The series is anticipated for more reasons than one. It is the first Test series in New Zealand between the trans-Tasman rivals since 2015, both teams are in the Top three of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table and are in excellent form coming into it.

Along with both teams and their fans, the series will also be closely followed by Team India and their fans given how the WTC points table is stacked currently. New Zealand are currently at the top of the table with a healthy points percentage of 75, followed by India in second place at 64.58 with Australia at No.3 at 55 PCT.

The next couple of weeks could witness a lot of movement within the teams acquiring the top three spots. If Australia win the first Test, they will stay at No. 3 place. However, their win will automatically take India to the top as New Zealand's PCT will slip to 60. If New Zealand win the opening Test in Wellington, their PCT will go up to 80 and Australia's will come down to 50.

If the series ends with New Zealand winning it 2-0, the hosts PCT will be at a whopping high of 83.33 and they will stay at the top irrespective of the result of the fifth Test between India and England. If Australia win 2-0, their PCT will be 62.5 and New Zealand's will come down to 50.

If India win the final Test, their PCT will reach 68.51 and in that case, the two-time finalists will move to the top of the table if Australia win 2-0 against New Zealand. However, if India lose, their PCT will come down to 57.40 and will stay in second place but Australia and New Zealand will swap places.

Similarly, if the series ends 1-1, New Zealand's PCT will be 66.67 and Australia's will be 54.16. Hence in that scenario, if India win they will move to the top and stay in second if they lose and New Zealand and Australia will also retain their spots.

The next couple of weeks are going to be really exciting with three Test matches featuring four top teams on offer.