'Every game now becomes almost like a final': Pat Cummins ahead of crucial clash against Sri Lanka

Australia captain Pat Cummins claims that the team is desperate to turn around the 0-2 start in their World Cup 2023 campaign. The five-time champions have been blown away at the start of the tournament as they have gone down to the likes of India and South Africa. They face Sri Lanka next and can't wait to get on the board.

Aussie captain Cummins claims that every game is now like a final for them and they just want to win everything. "Not an ideal start at all. Everyone's desperate to turn it around. We're obviously 0-2, so we've got to start winning and start winning quickly. Every game now becomes almost like a final. You've got to win just about all of them," Cummins said on the eve of the AUS vs SL game in Lucknow.

Cummins count on teams against whom Aussies have had success

Notably, the Aussie skipper is counting on the oppositions that Australia have had success against. He said that India and South Africa were the teams who defeated them in 2019 World Cup league stage. "Looking back at 2019, India and South Africa were the two teams that we lost to in the round games there. In the last year, they're kind of the two teams that we've had the most trouble against. So, the opportunity now is we've got some teams we haven't played for a while that we've had a lot of success against and be really confident when we go out there," the Aussie skipper noted.

The speedster claimed that the five-time champions have not been up to the mark so far. "No doubt we haven't been up to the standard that we like to hold. We've been off the mark and been outplayed in both games. When we're at our best, we're putting big runs on the board. We're putting the pressure back on the opposition.

"Us bowlers are taking wickets through the middle. So, we haven't been able to pull any of that together so far. So yeah, we know what makes us a really good team. Again, it wasn't that long ago. We're number one in the world. So, we don't have to look back too far to work out when we're playing our best," he added.

