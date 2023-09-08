England vs New Zealand 1st ODI: From Pitch report to records, all you need to know about Cardiff

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Joe Root and England head coach Matthew Mott

England and New Zealand are set to face each other in the ODI format today for the first time since the blockbuster final of the World Cup in 2019. A lot of heads turned on that day with England winning the trophy on the boundary count after the match tied post 100 overs of action and in the Super Over as well. The two teams will be in action from today in the four-match ODI series and will be a crucial face-off given that the World Cup is less than a month away.

Perhaps, England and New Zealand are scheduled to face in the opening game of the World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. Clearly, the timing of this series couldn't have been better and it goes without saying that ther contest will go down the wire. However, for now, the Kiwis will miss their skipper Kane Williamson who is injured since March 31 this year but is set to be included in the World Cup squad that will be announced on September 11. For England, their star all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to make his comeback in ODIs after announcing his retirement from the format.

ENG vs NZ 1st ODI Pitch Report

The surface in Cardiff is generally good one for batting but conditions play a huge role at this venue. If there is help for bowlers due to overcast conditions, run-scoring becomes extremely tough and it might lead to teams collapsing for low scores. The team winning the toss will look to bowl as there is not much chance of rain. But there will be some moisture in the pitch and new ball bowlers will benefit from the same.

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Numbers Game

Total ODI Matches - 30

Matches won batting first - 8

Matches won bowling first - 18

Average first innings score - 220

Average second innings score - 205

Highest total - 386/6 (50 overs) by ENG vs BAN

Lowest total - 125/10 (34.1 overs) by AFG vs SA

Highest score chased - 304/6 (48.2 overs) by PAK vs ENG

Lowest score defended - 169/10 (23.3 overs) by ENG vs NZ

England Squad: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Sam Curran, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(w/c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Adam Milne

