Ben Stokes undergoes surgery.

England's red-ball skipper Ben Stokes has successfully undergone knee surgery and will now spend time undergoing rehabilitation to regain full fitness ahead of England's five-match-long Test tour of India starting January 25, 2024.

Stokes took to the social media platform 'X' to inform his fans about the latest development. Stokes posted a picture in which he can be seen holding crutches for support.

