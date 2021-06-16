ENG W vs IND W: Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma among five Indians making Test debut as England opt to bat

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/WASIMJAFFER14 ENG W vs IND W: Shafali, Deepti among five players making Test debut as India put to field

Shafali Verma is one of the five players, alongside Deepti Sharma, Taniy Bhatia, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar who are making their debut in the only Test in Bristol against England.

England won the toss and opted to bat.

Verma, an aggressive player, made her national team debut in 2019 against South Africa and became one of the key players for the side in the top order; especially in the shortest format of the game.

Mithali Raj will lead the side in India's first Test match since 2014. While Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma will be the opening batters for the team, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur complete the top-5 batters in the order.

The Heather Knight-led England side also has a debutant in Sophia Dunkley.

Here are the teams:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey

England: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Georgia Elwiss, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross