ENG vs SA, World Cup 2023: Heinrich Klaasen's 61-ball hundred guides South Africa to record-breaking win

South Africa recorded their third-biggest World Cup win as they thrashed England by 229 runs on Saturday, October 21. South Africa registered a huge total of 399/7 after a sensational 61-ball century from Heinrich Klaasen and then the pacers shone again to bowl out their opponent on just 170 runs. A defeat also emerged as the biggest-ever ODI loss for the ending world champions.

Both teams entered the game after shocking upsets in their respective previous games. England won the toss and elected to bowl first at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium with three changes to their playing eleven. Fit-again star all-rounder Ben Stokes returned to the team and replaced Liam Livingstone while David Willey and Gus Atkinson came in for Sam Curran and Chris Woakes. Reeza Hendricks replaced captain Temba Bavuma in the only forced change for the Proteas.

South Africa lost their in-form opener Quinton de Kock on just four runs in the first over to Reece Topley but the Three Lions failed to capitalise on that start. Top-ranked Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza added 121 runs for the second wicket to keep South Africa on track for a big total.

Reeza made a point with an 85-run knock off 75 balls while van der Dussen scored 60 runs. England tried to make a comeback with timely wickets of Aiden Markram and David Miller but once again failed to gain momentum.

The Proteas managed to finish high as Klaasen and Jansen recorded a 151-run stand for the sixth wicket in the last 14 overs. Klaasen registered his maiden World Cup century in just 61 balls as he scored 109 runs and Jansen enjoyed a maiden ODI fifty by smashing unbeaten 75 runs off 42 balls. Topley took three wickets while Atkinson and Adil Rashid picked two each for England with costly spells in Mumbai.

England struggled for a positive start again and never looked confident enough under the pressure of a big target. Lungi Ngidi gave South Africa a breakthrough with Baristow's wicket in the third over and Jansen picked Joe Root's big wicket in the next over. In-form Dawid Malan scored only six runs while Kagiso Rabada dismissed the returning Stokes by just five runs.

Gerald Coetzee picked three wickets as England lost eight wickets with just 100 runs on the scoreboard. Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson played out an explosive 70-run stand for the ninth wicket in just 33 balls to deny their opponents the biggest-ever World Cup win.

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

England Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

