ENG vs PAK 1st T20I Dream11 fantasy team: England vs Pakistan Dream11 prediction and captaincy picks

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: England and Pakistan are set to kick off their final preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 with a four-match T20I series starting at Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday, May 22.

Jos Buttler-led English side welcome back their star pacers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood with the former making his return to competitive cricket after a year. The majority of England players featured in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 and displayed impressive performances to gain some form ahead of the World Cup.

On the other side, Babar Azam's Pakistan enter this series after beating Ireland 2-1 in three T20Is. It was not a convincing win for the former world champions who struggled for consistency against a lower-ranked side. England have won three of their last five encounters, including a dominant win in the 2022 World Cup final.

Match Details:

Match: Pakistan tour of England, 1st T20I

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 22, 11:00 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network (TV), SonyLiv and FanCode App and Website

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (VC), Mohammad Rizwan, Phil Salt

Batters: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Will Jacks

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Shaheen Afridi

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Babar Azam: The star Pakistani batter enters this series with a red-hot form in T20 cricket. Babar scored 75 runs against Ireland in his last T20I innings and boasts three fifties in his last four overall innings. He also finished the PSL 2024 as a leading run-getter with 569 runs in 11 innings and will be a safe captaincy choice for the Dream11 team.

Phil Salt: The in-form wicketkeeper batter is likely to open an innings with Jos Buttler in the upcoming series against Pakistan and then in the T20 World Cup 2024. Salt made an impressive impact in his recent stint in the IPL 2024 with 435 runs in 12 innings at an amazing strike rate of 182.00.

ENG vs PAK 1st T20I probable playing XIs:

England predicted playing XI: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Pakistan predicted playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah.