ENG vs IND | Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Kapil Dev to become the fastest Indian pacer to 100 Test wickets

Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Monday became the fastest pacer from his nation to reach the milestone of 100 Test wickets. He achieved the feat on the final afternoon of the fourth Test against England at the Kennington Oval in London.

Bumrah, who was on 99 after dismissing England opener Haseeb Hameed for a duck in the first innings at the Oval, reached the triple-figure mark after getting rid of Ollie Pope for 2 on day 5 of the fourth Test. Bumrah, reaching the mark on his 24th Test appearance, surpassed Kapil Dev (25 Tests) to become fastest Indian pacer to 100 Test wickets.

Overall, Bumrah stands joint eighth among Indians, standing alongside Ravindra Jadeja. Ravichandran Ashwin is the fastest to the milestone having picked his 100th Test wicket in his 18th appearance.

Talking about the match, England started off the final day requiring 291 runs in 91 overs with 10 wickets in hand, but have now been reduced to 5 wickets with the hosts still requiring 222 runs.

Bumrah added a second to his name in the second innings removing Jonny Bairstow for a duck.

The series is presently levelled at 1-1 with India aiming for an unassialable lead against England at the Oval.