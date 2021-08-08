ENG vs IND 1st Test | Certainly believed we could win, says Joe Root as rain plays spoilsport on fifth day

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England captain Joe Root look on as rain delays play during day five of the First Test

The weather disrupted what would have been a very interesting final day, lamented England skipper Joe Root as Trent Bridge witnessed a fifth-day washout on Sunday, crushing India's hope of winning the game.

India needed to score 157 runs on the final day but the rain did not allow a single ball as the Test series opener ended in a draw. Both teams took home four points each in the first match of the 2023 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Root, who scored 109 in the second innings to eclipse KL Rahul's pivotal 84, took home the Man of the Match award and hoped that the opening Test sets the tone for the remaining four Tests. Root's century helped England score 303 in 85.5 overs and secure a lead of 208 runs after being skittled out for 183 in the first innings.

"Great Test match to play in and watch as well. Sets up the series really well and hopefully, we can take it into the next games. We certainly believed we could win. We knew we would have opportunities if we took our catches and kept our fields. It's a shame it ended this way," said Root as it continued to drizzle during the post-match presentation too.

"There are certain areas where we want to get better in. We want to get better at the top of the order and take our catches. We need strong characters. We want to keep that enthusiasm in, it is fun scoring runs and a fun game. Really relishing the opportunities in front of us. We have to deal with the schedule changes and the setup changes," he further said.

The action now moves to Lord's for the second Test starting August 12. Root will be beaming with confidence, having notched up his 21st Test ton and becoming his country's highest international run-scorer. The 30-year-old, however, expects the Indian seam force to put up a challenge in the second Test.

"To finally get to my century was a relief given how I played throughout the day. I think India have a very good seam attack and credit to them for the way they bowled. I just wanted to put the pressure back on them with a few shots. Certainly feel full of confidence on the back of that," concluded Root.