ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Delhi pitch report, weather forecast, probable XIs, live telecast and more

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host its third World Cup 2023 match as England take on Afghanistan in capital on Sunday, October 15

England take on Afghanistan in their third round-robin game of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. England came back strongly in their last game against Bangladesh after going down to New Zealand in the tournament opener. England still haven't brought their best and will hope to add two more points before facing a red-hot South African side in Mumbai next week.

Afghanistan have a few issues to sort of their own. They are lacking a collective effort from both bat and ball as the bowlers did well in the first game and the batters didn't and vice-versa in the next one against India. Sunday will provide them with another opportunity to showcase what they are capable of but have a stiff challenge, ahead of themselves.

Delhi weather forecast

The IMD has predicted showers in the national capital for the next three days. On Sunday, October 15 there is a 25 per cent chance of rain with it reducing to just three per cent in the evening. There might be a passing shower but it mostly will be a clear day but the crowd and people in the capital will get some relief from the heat. The temperatures are set to hover around a high of 34 degrees and a low of 23 degrees.

Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report

The renovation and a new pitch at the venue mean the Kota ground has become a high-scoring venue like it was in 2021. The ball is coming onto the bat and the track is as flat as it can get. The two matches that have been played here so far tell you the whole story, whether it was the 754-run game between South Africa and Sri Lanka or the 35-over chase by India against Afghanistan. A flat surface will greet England and Afghanistan and the Jos Buttler-led side will hope to bat first and bat the opposition out of the game.

Probably Playing XIs

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook/Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey/Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen ul Haq

Live telecast

The England-Afghanistan clash will kick off a 2 PM IST with the toss scheduled to take place half an hour before. The match will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and other language-specific channels in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. The match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Latest Cricket News