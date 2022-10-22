Saturday, October 22, 2022
     
ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup: England defeat Afghanistan by 5 wickets

Afghanistan had set a target of 113 runs

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: October 22, 2022 19:39 IST
Team England
Image Source : ENGLAND CRICKET/TWITTER Team England

England defeated Afghanistan by five wickets in their opening match at the T20 World Cup on Saturday. Afghanistan got bundled up at 112 in 19.4 overs and the Jos Buttler-led team successfully chased the target in just 18.1 overs.

  • England Playing XI:

Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

  • Afghanistan Playing XI:

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

