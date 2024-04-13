KKR vs LSG pitch report: How will surface at Eden Gardens in Kolkata play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Eden Gardens.

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) quest to secure the No. 1 spot on the points table is about to come to fruition as they gear up to take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 28th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) on Sunday, April 14.

KKR are firmly placed second on the ladder with six points and an impressive net run rate (NRR) of 1.528. Their net run rate is much better than Rajasthan Royals' NRR (0.871) who are occupying the apex position on the table with four wins in five games.

Notably, both KKR and LSG are coming into the contest on Sunday on the back of defeats. While KKR suffered a seven-wicket shellacking at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, LSG failed to defend 167 against Delhi Capitals (DC) while playing in front of their crowd at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Eden Gardens Pitch Report for KKR vs LSG Clash

Eden Gardens has only hosted one fixture in the ongoing season and it turned out to be a run fest with both KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad scoring over 200. The wicket for the game on Sunday is also expected to be a similar batting paradise and the bowlers will have to toil hard for success.

Eden Gardens T20I Records and Stats

Total T20I matches played: 12

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 7

Average first innings score: 155

Average second innings score: 137

Highest total scored: 201/5 by Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Highest score chased: 162/4 by India vs West Indies

Lowest total recorded: 70 all out by Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Lowest total defended: 186/5 by India vs West Indies

KKR IPL 2024 squad

Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sakib Hussain, Harshit Rana, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Allah Ghazanfar

LSG IPL 2024 squad

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Arshad Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Manimaran Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Matt Henry, Mayank Yadav, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni