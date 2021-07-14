Durham to host practice game between India and County Championship XI ahead of England Test series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team

Durham Cricket on Wednesday announced that Emirates Riverside is slated to host a three-day practice game between Virat Kohli's Team India and a County Championship XI as the visitors look to gear up for the five-match Test series against England starting August.

The match will be played on Tuesday, July 20. It will get underway at 11 AM (local time) with 90 overs of scheduled play which will be held behind closed doors.

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had expressed the need for a practice game before the England Test series after they lost the World Test Championship final against New Zealand last month in Southampton.

The Indian players are currently on a break after the WTC final and will assemble in Durham for their pre-series camp on July 14.

The Test series against England will begin at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on August 4.