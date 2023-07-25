Don't think Jadeja was upset with Mahi bhai at all, he was just...: Rayudu on CSK duo's rift after IPL 2022

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Former CSK batter Ambati Rayudu spoke about the alleged rift between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the second team in IPL history to win the title five times as they beat the defending champions Gujarat Titans in the final of the 2023 edition of the tournament. It was a remarkable turnaround for the MS Dhoni-led side after finishing in the bottom two in the 2022 edition of the IPL. Not just the on-field issues with the combinations, team balance and form of the players, CSK had off-field issues as well given that Dhoni got back the captaincy midway through the tournament after having stepped down from the role before the start of the season.

CSK won just two games out of the eight played after Jadeja was passed on the baton but he gave it back to Dhoni as the captaincy was burdening him and he couldn't give his 100 per cent as the player too. After the season ended, there were strong rumours that Jadeja had a rift with Dhoni after captaincy was taken from him and that he could be released by CSK.

However, all that was put to rest as the management intervened and both Dhoni and Jadeja talked it out to resolve the differences. Now, senior CSK batter Ambati Rayudu, who retired from IPL after the 2023 edition has revealed that Jadeja wasn't upset with Dhoni but with the lack of results for CSK last year.

“I don't think Jaddu (Jadeja) was upset with Mahi bhai at all. It was just that he was sad because the team wasn't doing great. Everyone's performances that year were not coming up to the mark,” Rayudu said on BehindWoodsTV's Youtube channel.

“He (Dhoni) has put this team and has made Jaddu (Jadeja) what he is today. He has nurtured him for what, 10-12 years. So he would naturally be happy that the product that he made has won the final for CSK after whatever happened last year,” he further added.

Jadeja, who was the hero for CSK with the bat in the final with a four and a six in the last two deliveries, dedicated the win to MS Dhoni after he jumped onto the skipper for an emotional hug after the Men in Yellow clinched their fifth title.

While Dhoni is set to continue to lead the side in the next season as well, Rayudu has picked Ruturaj Gaikwad as the legendary skipper's successor at CSK given that he has led Maharashtra in domestic cricket and will be leading India at the Asian Games 2023.

