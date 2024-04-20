Dinesh Karthik confirms he is '100 per cent ready' to play in T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Dinesh Karthik.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has confirmed that he is '100 per cent ready' to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Karthik, who will turn 39 when the T20 World Cup starts on June 1, is enjoying a decent run in the Indian Premier League 2024 and has not given up on his dream to play for India again.

Karthik confirmed his desire to represent the country for the global showpiece ahead of his side's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, April 21. "At this stage in my life, it would be the greatest feeling for me to represent India. I'm very, very keen to do so. There is nothing bigger in my life other than representing India in this T20 World Cup," the wicketkeeper batter said.

Karthik said that he would respect the decision from India's think tank but is 100 per cent ready to don the Indian colours again. "I also feel there are three very, very stable, honest people who are at the helm to decide what should be the best Indian team for the World Cup -- Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar. And I'm completely with them. I respect any decision that they take. But all I can say is I'm 100 per cent ready, and I'll do everything I can to be on that flight to the World Cup," Karthik added.