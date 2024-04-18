Devon Conway ruled out of IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings announce replacement

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devon Conway with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Chennai Super Kings' star overseas signing Devon Conway has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season with a fracture to his left thumb. The defending champions have therefore signed England's right-arm medium pacer Richard Gleeson as Conway's replacement for the rest of the season at his reserve price of Rs 50 lakhs.

Conway's absence may hurt Chennai in the longer run as he was the third-leading run-getter of IPL 2023. The southpaw scored 672 runs for CSK and was behind Shubman Gill (890 runs) and Faf du Plessis (730 runs) on the run accumulators list.

Conway's contribution played an instrumental role in helping Chennai claim their fifth IPL title. The southpaw made his IPL debut for Chennai in the 2022 edition and scored 252 runs in seven games at an average of 42.00. His strike rate of 145.66 was also impressive and his performance gave the team management a genuine reason to believe in his abilities.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 squad

Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Shaik Rasheed, Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish, Richard Gleeson.

