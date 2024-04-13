Delhi Capitals' win over Lucknow Super Giants pushes RCB down on IPL 2024 points table

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rishabh Pant and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Delhi Capitals' second win of the ongoing 17th season of the IPL (Indian Premier League) has helped them leave the bottom of the points table. The Rishabh Pant-led side now sits in the ninth slot with four points after the conclusion of six games.

Delhi, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have the same number of points but Delhi's net run rate (NRR) is the least impressive in the tournament and hence they find themselves behind the other two. Punjab are eighth and Mumbai are occupying the seventh position on the ladder.

Capitals' win has hurt RCB. RCB are now languishing at the bottom with just two points to their credit after six games and their net run rate (-1.124) is also not something to write home about. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are at the top of the standings with the help of four wins in five games.

Royals will have the opportunity to consolidate their position at the top of the table as they have a clash lined up against Punjab at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Saturday, April 13.

Both Punjab and Rajasthan are coming into the game on the back of losses.

IPL 2024 Points Table