IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals sign Priyam Garg as Kamlesh Nagarkoti's replacement

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Delhi Capitals on Sunday, named Priyam Garg as injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti's replacement. DC fast bowler Nagarkoti is ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2023 after sustaining a lower back stress fracture.

"Uttar Pradesh batter Priyam Garg has been named as Nagarkoti’s replacement and DC have signed him for his base price of INR 20 lakh. The attacking batter was first picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2020 and featured in 21 IPL games for SRH across three seasons," IPL media release stated.

Nagarkoti was drafted into the KKR squad for the 2018 edition of IPL. Unfortunately, a back injury kept him out of action for more than one year and he spent most of his time in rehabilitation. He moved to the Delhi Capitals camp in the 2022 season after the franchise bagged him for Rs 1.10 Crore. However, the 23-year-old played only one match last year.

When it comes to Priyam Garg, he has played in the IPL before. He played cricket for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. Then Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him for Rs 1.90 crore. He scored 251 runs in 17 IPL matches at an average of 15.29. At the same time, his strike rate was 115.14. Priyam has also captained India in the Under-19 World Cup. DC currently need a good batter in the middle order and Priyam's entry could bring up the change.

Latest Cricket News