Sunday, April 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals sign Priyam Garg as Kamlesh Nagarkoti's replacement

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals sign Priyam Garg as Kamlesh Nagarkoti's replacement

Nagarkoti is ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2023 after sustaining a injury.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: April 23, 2023 19:48 IST
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Image Source : IPL Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Delhi Capitals on Sunday, named Priyam Garg as injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti's replacement. DC fast bowler Nagarkoti is ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2023 after sustaining a lower back stress fracture.

"Uttar Pradesh batter Priyam Garg has been named as Nagarkoti’s replacement and DC have signed him for his base price of INR 20 lakh. The attacking batter was first picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2020 and featured in 21 IPL games for SRH across three seasons," IPL media release stated.

Nagarkoti was drafted into the KKR squad for the 2018 edition of IPL. Unfortunately, a back injury kept him out of action for more than one year and he spent most of his time in rehabilitation. He moved to the Delhi Capitals camp in the 2022 season after the franchise bagged him for Rs 1.10 Crore. However, the 23-year-old played only one match last year.

When it comes to Priyam Garg, he has played in the IPL before. He played cricket for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. Then Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him for Rs 1.90 crore. He scored 251 runs in 17 IPL matches at an average of 15.29. At the same time, his strike rate was 115.14. Priyam has also captained India in the Under-19 World Cup. DC currently need a good batter in the middle order and Priyam's entry could bring up the change.

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News