Delhi Capitals pacer reprimanded for breaching WPL Code of Conduct against UP Warriorz

Image Source : PTI Delhi Capitals pacer Arundhati Reddy was found guilty of breaching the WPL Code of Conduct

Delhi Capitals pacer Arundhati Reddy was reprimanded by the BCCI for breaching the Women's Premier League (WPL) Code of Conduct during her side's second game in the 2024 edition of the tournament against UP Warriorz (UPW) on Monday, February 26 at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Reddy was pulled up for her fiery send-off to UPW batter Poonam Khemnar after dismissing her in the 15th over of the innings.

Reddy foxed Khemnar with a slower delivery as the batter could only get her ramp shot as far as the short third-man fielder. Reddy came up with a fiery send-off as he roared and gave an angry gesture to Khemnar to leave the field after dismissing her.

"Arundhati admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 of the WPL’s Code of Conduct which relates to using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon her dismissal during a match," a WPL statement read. Reddy was fined 10 per cent of her match fees and admitted to the Level 1 offence.

Reddy may have been reprimanded but she has had a good start to her campaign for the Capitals as she took a couple of wickets in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians and followed it up with a scalp against UP too. While the Capitals lost in a nail-biter against the defending champions, they were clinical against the Warriorz restricting them to just 119/9 and then chasing it down in just 14.3 overs with 9 wickets in the bag.

The star of the show for the Capitals was South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp with the ball as she removed the whole top-order for the Warriorz inside the powerplay in a four-over spell giving away just five runs. Radha Yadav followed it up with a four-fer as Warriorz's innings went nowhere.

Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning's opening partnership almost got the team through before the latter fell to Sophie Ecclestone after both had smashed their respective fifties. Capitals got their first points while the Warriorz were subjected to their second loss of the tournament.