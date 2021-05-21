Deepak Chahar picks his captain for India tour of Sri Lanka: 'He has a lot of experience'

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Indian team players

India pacer Deepak Chahar has backed Shikhar Dhawan to don the captain's hat in the upcoming white-ball series in Sri Lanka. Chahar believes Dhawan's experience will be handy in a series that will likely feature many young stars.

While India take on New Zealand in the much-awaited World Test Championship and England in a five-Test series, a new-look squad sans skipper Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rohit Sharma will tour Sri Lanka for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and three T20s.

"Shikhar bhai will be a good choice (for captain). He has been playing for a long time and has a lot of experience. For me, a senior person should become a captain. Because players see that player as a senior and respect him and obey him with honesty. Players should respect their captain. He (Dhawan) will be a good choice,” Chahar told The Times of India.

Along with Chahar, India's bowling arsenal will also have the likes of tearaway Navdeep Saini and experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Both the pacers were not included in India's squad for the four-month-long grueling tour in England.

Having bowled well for Chennai Super Kings in the recently-suspended IPL edition, Chahar is 'confident' of putting up a good show in Sri Lanka. In seven games for the MS Dhoni-led side, Chahar picked up eight wickets at an economy of just over 8.

"I am all set for the Sri Lanka tour. I bowled well in the IPL. I was in good touch. I am excited to play in Sri Lanka. In my opinion, experience gives you a lot of confidence. I have experience now and I am confident of a good showing in Sri Lanka.

"I am sure we will emerge victorious against Sri Lanka. Our second-string team is looking as strong as the main team. We have a lot of options," Chahar further said.

Chahar, who is also hopeful of breaking into the Test squad soon, opened up on his experience of bowling in English conditions and its 'charm'.

"Bowling in English conditions has its own charm. I have played in England and I have enjoyed bowling there. I am sure the selectors will give me a chance someday. I have played T20Is and ODIs and I have to prove myself a lot in these two formats and I hope I make it to the Test team someday. I look forward to playing Tests for the country," concluded the pacer