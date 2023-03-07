DCW vs UPW WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals continue their dominance as UP Warriorz face 42-run loss in Navi Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Delhi outclass UP

DCW vs UPW WPL 2023: Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals Women on Tuesday continued their winning run as they defeated Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz in the 5th match of the tournament. Chasing a huge 212-run total, Warriorz were restricted at 169/5 as Jess Jonassen starred with the ball. For her 3/43 with the ball and 42 runs off 20 balls with the bat, Jonassen was adjudged as the Player of the match.

UP Warriorz were hardly in the chase. They needed more than 10-run an over and needed a blistering start from the openers. But three quick wickets sent them on the back foot and they could not recover. Tahlia McGrath did hit some blows and played a brilliant knock of 90*, but she was left alone with way too much of a task. Jonassen was the pick of the bowlers with her 3/43 from 4 overs, while Marizanne Kapp and Shikha Pandey chipped in with a wicket each.

Delhi Capitals made another strong statement with the bat. Meg Lanning was once again on the money as she scored back-to-back fifties. Shafali and Lanning gave them a good start as they crossed the fifty-run mark, without losing a wicket. But Verma was soon sent back and Warriorz kept taking wickets at regular intervals and that also included the prized scalp of Lanning at 70.

However, Rodrigues and Jonassen cashed in the opportunity in the death overs. The two joined hands at 144/4 and then took the bowlers on. Jonassen scored an unbeaten 42 off 20, while Rodrigues made 34* off 22 balls. The two steered the Capitals' innings as they crossed the 200-run mark for the second consecutive time. The capitals ended at 211/4.

