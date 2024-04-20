DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Resurgent Delhi look for home advantage against free-scoring Hyderabad

DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and HighlightsDelhi Capitals will be searching for their third successive win when they host high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 35th match of the IPL 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Delhi are currently placed in the sixth position in the points table with three wins in their seven games but face their biggest test against Hyderabad.
Pat Cummins-led SRH recorded the highest-ever IPL total of 287 in their last game against RCB to record three consecutive wins this season. Hyderabad find themselves in fourth place in the points table with four wins in six games and can jump to the second spot with a win today.