Saturday, April 20, 2024
     
  DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Resurgent Delhi look for home advantage against free-scoring Hyderabad
DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Resurgent Delhi look for home advantage against free-scoring Hyderabad

DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals registered two impressive wins in their last two games and are set to play their first home game at Arun Jaitley Stadium against record-breaking Sunrisers Hyderabad today.

Sumeet Kavthale Updated on: April 20, 2024 18:50 IST
Delhi Capitals will be searching for their third successive win when they host high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 35th match of the IPL 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Delhi are currently placed in the sixth position in the points table with three wins in their seven games but face their biggest test against Hyderabad.

Pat Cummins-led SRH recorded the highest-ever IPL total of 287 in their last game against RCB to record three consecutive wins this season. Hyderabad find themselves in fourth place in the points table with four wins in six games and can jump to the second spot with a win today.

Live updates :DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score and Match Updates

  • Apr 20, 2024 6:50 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    DC vs SRH IPL 2024: Toss in 10 minutes

  • Apr 20, 2024 6:48 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    DC vs SRH IPL 2024: Head-to-Head Record

    Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals in their last encounter in the IPL 2023 but that's their only win in the last five meetings between these two teams.

    Matches DC Won SRH Won NR
    23 11 12 0

     

  • Apr 20, 2024 6:25 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    DC vs SRH IPL 2024: Squads

    Delhi Capitals Squad: Rishabh Pant (c & wj), Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Sumit Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal.

  • Apr 20, 2024 6:20 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    DC vs SRH IPL 2024: Kick off at 7:30

  • Apr 20, 2024 6:13 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage for today's IPL 2024 game.

    Two in-form teams Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are clashing in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi today.

    Delhi enter this game with a dominant win against Gujarat Titans in their match while Hyderabad thrashed Bengaluru after scoring a record total of 287 in their latest clash.

    So, stay tuned for the live scores and regular match updates here.

    Match Details:

    Match: IPL 2024, 35th T20 match

    Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

    Date & Time: Saturday, April 20 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

