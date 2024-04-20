DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Resurgent Delhi look for home advantage against free-scoring Hyderabad

Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage for today's IPL 2024 game.

Two in-form teams Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are clashing in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi today.

Delhi enter this game with a dominant win against Gujarat Titans in their match while Hyderabad thrashed Bengaluru after scoring a record total of 287 in their latest clash.

So, stay tuned for the live scores and regular match updates here.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 35th T20 match

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Date & Time: Saturday, April 20 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App