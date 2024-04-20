DC vs SRH: Head to head record between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2024 match 35

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals are about to face arguably their most stern challenge of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday (April 20).

The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has become conducive for batting in recent times and that poses a major threat to Delhi's bowling attack.

The batting order of SRH has adopted a game plan of going hard at the opposition bowlers and it has been paying dividends for them.

Abhishek Sharma (strike rate of 197.20), Heinrich Klaasen (strike rate of 199.21), and Travis Head (strike rate of 199.15) among others have been decimating bowling attacks for fun this season and therefore Delhi's bowlers will have to hatch a full-proof plan to get rid of them cheaply.

Though Delhi's pacers enjoyed a wonderful outing with the ball in hand in their previous clash against Gujarat Titans, barring Ishant Sharma the other Delhi seamers do not have a lot of experience.

Delhi's spin attack will be expected to step up to the occasion, however, their success will depend heavily upon the amount of assistance they get out of the track at Arun Jaitley.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record

Both teams have played 23 games so far and there is not much that separates them based on their head-to-head record.

Delhi have won 11 out of the 23 games whereas Sunrisers have got over the line on 12 occasions.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 squad

Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, David Warner, Abishek Porel, Jhye Richardson, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lizaad Williams, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 squad

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal