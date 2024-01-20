DC vs MIE Pitch Report: How will surface at Dubai International Cricket Stadium play for ILT20 match 2?

Saturday, January 20, 2024
     
Dubai Capitals will kick off their International League T20 2024 campaign against the mighty MI Emirates at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Nicholas Pooran is leading the Emirates side this season while David Warner captains the Capitals.

DC vs MIE pitch report: Dubai Capitals will target a positive start to their International League T20 campaign when they clash against heavyweights MI Emirates in the second match of the tournament at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, January 20. 

The veteran Australian David Warner is leading the Capitals this season after announcing his retirement from ODI and Test formats this month. The Capitals were knocked out by the Emirates in the Eliminator clash last season and they will be looking for a swift revenge in the upcoming game.

Nicholas Pooran has replaced the veteran Kieron Pollard as the new captain at the MI Emirates this season. Emirates finished the last season in the third position and will once again depend on the Caribbean stars Pooran, Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Andre Fletcher, Dwayne Bravo and Odean Smith.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Dubai International Cricket Stadium offers a balanced surface in the shortest form of the game. The average first innings score here is 141 with teams batting first winning 43 of 94 T20 matches so far. Spinners usually get some turn here but it will be the batters' game on Saturday with both teams possessing some of the best T20 big hitters in the team.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium​ T20 venue stats

Matches Played - 94

Teams won batting first - 43

Teams won bowling first  - 50

Average first innings score - 141

Average second innings score - 125

Highest score  - 212/2 by India vs Afghanistan

Lowest score - 55/10 by West Indies vs England

DC vs MIE Squads

Dubai Capitals Squad: David Warner (c), Andrew Tye, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Max Holden, Mohammad Mohsin, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Raja Akif, Roman Powell, Roelof van der Merwe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza

MI Emirates Squad: Nicholas Pooran (c), Akeal Hosein, Ambati Rayudu, Andre Fletcher, Corey Anderson, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Kusal Perera, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Waseem, Nosthush Kenjige, Odean Smith, Trent Boult, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Will Smeed, Zahoor Khan

