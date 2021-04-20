Tuesday, April 20, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. DC vs MI | Amit Mishra scripts two elusive feats in IPL history with Rohit Sharma's dismissal in Chennai

DC vs MI | Amit Mishra scripts two elusive feats in IPL history with Rohit Sharma's dismissal in Chennai

Dismissing Rohit in the 9th over the game with nicely tossed-up delivery, Mishra became the bowler to have dismissed the MI skipper most number of times in IPL history

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 20, 2021 21:01 IST
Amit Mishra celebrates after dismissing Rohit Sharma
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

Amit Mishra celebrates after dismissing Rohit Sharma

Veteran Indian bowler of Delhi Capitals, Amit Mishra, on Tuesday, scripted two elusive feats in the history of the Indian Premier League after dismissing Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma in the 13th game of the ongoing IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

Dismissing Rohit in the 9th over the game with nicely tossed-up delivery, Mishra became the bowler to have dismissed the MI skipper most number of times in IPL history - seven times - one more than Sunil Narine and Vinay Kumar. No other bowler has removed a batsman more often in the IPL than Mishra's number against Rohit, levelling with Sandeep Sharma's seven dismissals of Virat Kohli and Zaheer Khan of MS Dhoni

Related Stories

Talking about the game, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat first in Chennai.

Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav made a strong recovery after the early dismissal of Quinton de Kock, with a 58-run stand before Avesh Khan broke the stand.

Mishra then ran riot dismissing Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya, after Rohit's dismissal to restrict Mumbai's scoring in the middle overs. 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X