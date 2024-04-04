Dawid Malan joins Yorkshire coaching staff amid fears of international career for England being over

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Dawid Malan last played for England in World Cup 2023 but has been retained in the annual contracts list for the side

England international Dawid Malan is pretty pragmatic about his chances of playing for the national team again after the 2019 world champions hit a partial transition button following the World Cup 2023 debacle. Malan, who last played for England in World Cup 2023, wasn't part of the white-ball series against the West Indies and hence amid fears regarding his international career, the 36-year-old has joined his county Yorkshire's coaching staff ahead of the 2024 season.

“I have no idea what they are thinking at the moment. We have got appraisals in 12 or 14 days so I’ll probably find out a bit more then. I will just take it as it comes,” Malan was quoted as saying by The Telegraph. Malan said that he has made peace with the fact that even if he doesn't play for England anymore, he won't be heartbroken. "I am not looking too far ahead or wanting something that might not be there. If it is, it is, if it isn’t, it isn’t. I have made peace with that.

Malan was excited to be involved in the coaching side of things saying that he would be available for the young boys for two-three days a week but mentioned that he is still good enough to play. "Obviously I know they might want to go in a different direction. That’s absolutely fine. They’re entitled to do whatever they need to do that they think is the best way to move English cricket in the right direction," Malan further added.

"I still feel I’m good enough and young enough to do it but that’s out of my control, selection-wise," the left-hander said, who smashed 404 runs for England in the World Cup including a highest score of 140, along with a couple of half-centuries. In a disastrous campaign for the former champions, Malan was probably the best batter.