  5. 'David Warner scored hundreds in a session' - Nathan Lyon plays down 'Bazball' hype

Australia won both the opening games Nathan Lyon played in Ashes 2023 and then lost the last two games to miss out on a series win.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 05, 2023 16:44 IST
Nathan Lyon during 2nd Test of Ashes 2023
Image Source : GETTY Nathan Lyon during 2nd Test of Ashes 2023

England displayed a remarkable comeback to level the Ashes 2023 to 2-2 after losing the opening two games, earning praise from the cricket world. Their aggressive style of cricket, termed as BazBall, worked really well to deny the ICC World Test Championship winners a series win.

Many cricket experts termed the recent five-match series between England and Australia the best-ever Ashes series in modern cricket. Australia won the opening two games to silence the Bazball hype but the hosts stuck with their approach and won the last two games to impress the cricket fraternity.

England were on the verge of winning the fourth game at Old Trafford but rain snatched away the game from their grip. Ashes 2023 offered everything it can to entertain cricket fans all around the globe.

Australia were impressive while tackling England's Bazball cricket in the first two matches but they lacked intensity after the departure of Nathan Lyon due to an injury that occurred at Lord's in the second game. Lyon pointed out that he is yet to lose a game against Bazball and said he didn't see it working in the first two games.

“I know everyone keeps talking about BazBall, to be honest, I didn’t really see BazBall… throughout my two Tests against them,” Lyon told SEN Cricket. "I’m 2-0 in my Tests against BazBall." 

Lyon also gave the example of David Warner's explosive style of cricket when he used to score quick hundreds in a single session and said the aggressive brand of cricket goes up and down depending on the match situation.

"I look at the Australian cricket team and the batters we’ve had, David Warner for example. I’ve seen him score hundreds in a session and that’s off playing an attacking brand of cricket. I think there’s a lot of smoke and mirrors with BazBall, if I’m being honest with you, and I feel like if you’re going to play an aggressive brand of cricket anyway, it’s about being able to go up and down in gears and understanding the moments in the game," Lyon added.

