Daryl Mitchell ruled out of 5th T20I against Pakistan, emerging star named as replacement

New Zealand have decided to rest senior batter Daryl Mitchell for the fifth and final T20I of the series against Pakistan to be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday, January 21.

The decision has come as a part of New Zealand's workload management program as the management wants to keep Mitchell injury-free.

Mitchell will be replaced by Rachin Ravindra as the Blackcaps look to register a series whitewash at Hagley Oval.

New Zealand's head coach Garry Stead believes that the inclusion of Ravindra will "bring a valuable skill to the group in the final match".

"Daryl is an important player for us across all three formats and ensuring he’s in the best place to perform in international cricket is vital," Stead said in a statement released by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

"Rachin is coming off a period of rest himself and will bring a valuable skill set to the group in this final match as he continues his return to cricket".

Mitchell was outstanding with the willow in hand in the 4th T20I for the Blackcaps as he scored 72* off 44 balls and put together an unbeaten stand of 139 runs for the fourth wicket alongside Glenn Phillips to help the Kiwis recover from a precarious situation and claim a win.

Mitchell's knock saw him smash seven fours and two sixes and his runs came at a strike rate of 163.63.

Notably, Devon Conway's participation in the final T20I is still doubtful as he continues to recover from COVID-19 and is isolating at the team hotel in Christchurch. A decision on Conway will be made on the morning of the game.

Conway is not the only Kiwi down with COVID-19, Andre Adams, the bowling coach of the Blackcaps for the series, has also contracted the disease.