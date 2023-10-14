Daryl Mitchell reveals CSK players' contribution in New Zealand's dominant win over Bangladesh in Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Daryl Mitchell vs Bangladesh in World Cup game on Oct 13, 2023

Daryl Mitchell highlighted Chennai Super Kings' players' contribution in New Zealand's thumping win over Bangladesh in their third ICC World Cup 2023 match on Friday. Daryl played a match-winning knock to help the Kiwis chase a 246-run target with eight wickets remaining at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

New Zealand also topped a points table with three wins in their opening three games in the tournament. Returning captain Kane Williamson scored an unbeaten fifty but it was Daryl Mitchell's sensational knock of 89* off 67 balls that helped Kiwi register an easy win at Chepauk.

Daryl revealed how CSK players Mitchell Santner and Devon Conway helped the team understand pitch and playing conditions better. Conway and Santner represent CSK in the Indian Premier League and have played considerable matches at Chepauk. Daryl added that CSK players provided inside information at a tricky wicket in Chennai.

"Every pitch is different and has its challenges, and it's about adapting as quickly as you can and keep trying to win little moments," Daryl said during the post-match presentation. "The way our bowlers adapted to that surface and kept trying to put pressure on the opposition batters was cool, and the same was the case with the bat. It definitely had a little bit of bounce. A couple of Chennai (Super Kings) guys - Santner and Conway gave us a little bit of inside information, which was really good to have. But, it's a nice wicket, and hopefully, it's the same in a few days time."

Daryl also pointed out his crucial unbeaten 108-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Kane Williamson. He added that Williamson has been an integral part of the team and the Black Caps are excited to have him back after six months of gap.

"He's been an integral part of this team for a long time, and also exciting to see him get back on the field and do his job. There's obviously a job for me to do within this team, and it involves being a part of the partnership and communicating with each other. We were trying to put the pressure back on the opposition, and it was nice to get the job done," Daryl added.

