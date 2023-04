CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings register easy win against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CSK beat SRH

Chennai Super Kings registered win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in the 29th match of IPL 2023. Chennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets at their homeground MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK won the toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first, SRH batters managed to score 134/7 in 20 overs. On the other hand, the MS Dhoni-led team completed the chase in just 18.4 overs with 7 wickets in hand.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana

