CSK vs RR | MS Dhoni completes 4000 runs for Chennai Super Kings in his 200th IPL match

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni on Monday added another feather to his already-crammed hat on the day when he became the first cricketer to play 200 games in the history of the Indian Premier League. Dhoni achieved the feat during the IPL 2020 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

En route to his 28-ball 28 on a slowish Abu Dhabi track, Dhoni became the second player to amass 4000 runs for Chennai Super Kings after Suresh Raina.

The latter has 4527 runs to his name in 164 appearances at 33.38. Dhoni, who only needed six runs to complete the feat, now has 4022 runs in 170 matches for CSK at 43.28 with 21 half-centuries.

Earlier in the evening, Dhoni became the first cricketer to feature in 200 IPL games, of which 170 are for CSK and remaining 30 for Rising Pune Supergiant. He, however, played down the milestone and said he was oblivious to it.

"You spoke about it and that's how I got to know," CSK skipper Dhoni told presenter Danny Morrison at the toss.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain added, "It feels good but at the same time it's just a number. I feel fortunate to play for such a long time without many injuries."

(with PTI inputs)

