Cricket Australia names Alyssa Healy as Meg Lanning's successor

Alyssa Healy's first assignment will be Australia's forthcoming multi-format tour of India. The reigning world champions will play a one-off Test, three ODIs and three T20Is during their tour of India.

Kumar Rupesh New Delhi Updated on: December 09, 2023 6:45 IST
Alyssa Healy.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Alyssa Healy.

Cricket Australia has officially announced Alyssa Healy as the successor of Meg Lanning and the wicketkeeper-batter will now be leading the Women in Green and Gold across three formats.

Healy, 33, was always there to fill in for Lanning whenever the latter was unavailable for selection during her playing days. Hence, the Queensland-born is unlikely to experience the baptism of fire as she has a decent amount of experience leading a side.

Healy has led Australia in a solitary Test, seven ODIs and 10 T20Is thus far. She was already announced as the skipper for the India tour starting December 21 with the only Test.

Australia's tour of India is a multi-format tour, comprising a one-off four-day Test, three ODIs and three T20Is.

Notably, Tahlia MacGrath has been named as her deputy. McGrath recently led her Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) side Adelaide Strikers to two consecutive title (2022, 2023) finishes and therefore the move doesn't come across as a surprise.

Healy, who wants to make her own mark on the role is thrilled at the announcement and has vowed to maintain the success that Australia has had over the years.

"I am honoured to accept the role of captain and am grateful for the opportunity to lead our team. I've really enjoyed the support of the players over the past few months and their encouragement to continue to be who I am and lead the group like I normally would from within.

"My approach will remain consistent to what it has been previously, but I'll make my own mark on the role and be sure that I'm doing the best I possibly can for this group to maintain the success that we've had.

"It's an exciting time to be involved with this team, we're seeing the emergence of incredible young talent and are challenging ourselves to continually evolve as a group," Healy said.

