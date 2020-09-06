Image Source : GETTY IMAGES CPL 2020: TKR beat St. Lucia Zouks by 23 runs to register ninth consecutive victory

Darren and Dwayne Bravo combined with bat and ball on Saturday to lead the Trinbago Knight Riders to their ninth consecutive Twenty20 win in the Caribbean Premier League.

Darren Bravo scored 50 runs off 42 balls and had the only half-century of the game. Dwayne Bravo’s 2-26 added to Kieron Pollard’s 3-35 as the Knight Riders, 175-5, beat the St. Lucia Zouks, 152-7, by 23 runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Pollard also added 42 runs as Trinbago scored more than 170 runs for the third game in a row.

In the second match Saturday, Jason Holder scored 69 runs and took one wicket as the Barbados Tridents, 165/3, beat the Jamaica Tallawahs, 161/4, by 7 wickets.

The Knight Riders have a six-point lead over second-place Guyana Amazon Warriors, who have played 10 games, and eight over the third-place Zouks.

The round-robin portion of the tournaments ends Sunday when the Knight Riders will try to make it a perfect 10 wins when they play the last-place St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Jamaica and St. Lucia play in the other match Sunday.

The semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday, with Trinbago, Guyana, the Zouks and Jamaica qualifying. The semifinal winners will play the championship match on Thursday.

