WATCH | COVID-positive Cameron Green takes field in AUS vs WI 2nd Test, Hazlewood shoos him away

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has taken the field at the Gabba for the Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test of the series. Green tested positive for the infectious virus ahead of the second Test but was eligible to take part in the match, according to the Cricket Australia protocols. Australia have gone with an unchanged Playing XI.

Australia were hit with Covid blows ahead of the second Test match. Travis Head was diagnosed with the infection first after the opening Test ended in Adelaide. One day ahead of the second Test on Thursday, Green and Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald tested positive for the virus, Australian media reported.

Notably, he took part in the match and was seen maintaining a distance from his teammates. Australia were asked to bowl first by West Indies in the final Test of the series. During the national anthems, Green was seen standing at a distance from his teammates on the ground. Notably, as the Aussies got a wicket, the all-rounder celebrated from a distance while all his teammates shared the joy together in a huddle.

Josh Hazlewood got the first wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite when he induced an outside edge from the West Indies captain. Hazlewood bowled a lovely delivery angling in and then moving a little away after pitching from the right-hander as his feet did not move but he got a tickle for Alex Carey to pouch it. Seemingly, Green was pretending to come close for the wicket celebration, but Hazlewood was seen shooing him away. The Australians celebrated in a huddle, while Green was seen enjoying the moment from a little distance.

Australia's Playing XI:

Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies Playing XI:

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph