Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar test positive for COVID-19: Report

Image Source : TWITTER/CHENNAIIPL Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar are the two players from Chennai Super Kings who have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a report.

Chennai Super Kings youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad has become the second player from the franchise to test positive for COVID-19, according to a report. On Friday, another Indian cricketer of the franchise, Deepak Chahar had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a report from India Today, Gaikwad will now be self-isolating for 14 days, as per the IPL quarantine protocols for those who are infected with the virus.

A while ago, CSK all-rounder Suresh Raina had withdrawn from the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, citing personal reasons. The Chennai Super Kings had taken to their official Twitter profile to confirm the development.

"Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time," CSK wrote.

Deepak Chahar has been a part of the Chennai franchise since 2018. He made his maiden appearance in the Indian Premier League in 2016 for Rising Pune Supergiants. In two seasons with CSK so far, he has taken 32 wickets in 29 matches, and played a key role in the side's journey to the final of the IPL 2019, taking 22 wickets throughout the season.

Gaikwad, meanwhile, joined CSK in the 2019 IPL player auctions. He is yet to make his debut for the franchise. The right-handed batsman is one of the most consistent performers in the domestic circuit. He represents Maharashtra.

The 13th edition of the IPL will begin on September 19, with the final taking place on November 10.

