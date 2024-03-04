Chennai Super Kings suffer body blow ahead of IPL 2024, opener ruled out of first half of the tournament

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway is set to undergo surgery for his injured left thumb

New Zealand and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been dealt a body blow as opening batter Devon Conway has been ruled out of action for eight weeks. Conway, who sustained a thumb injury during the recently concluded T20 series against Australia is set to undergo surgery and is set to miss IPL 2024 until the start of May. Hence, Conway, who missed the first Test against Australia in Wellington will take no further part in the ongoing series and the defending champions CSK will have to look to minimise the loss as much as they can.

"Opener Devon Conway will this week undergo surgery on the left thumb he damaged during the T20I series against Australia," a New Zealand Cricket release said. "Following several scans and specialist advice, the decision was made to operate on Conway with a likely recovery period of at least eight weeks," the release further added.

Conway was a huge part of CSK's title win last year, having scored 672 runs in 15 innings at an average of 51.69 and striking at 139.82. Conway formed a magnificent partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top, who will have to take a huge responsibility this time around. In Conway's absence, Rachin Ravindra might fit into the starting XI for CSK and open alongside Gaikwad with Ajinkya Rahane to follow at No.3.

With no Ambati Rayudu any more, the latest recruit Daryl Mitchell is likely to fit into the line-up for the Super Kings with Moeen Ali unfortunately having to sit out.

Apart from Conway, New Zealand also confirmed that pacer William O'Rourke will miss the second Test against Australia in Christchurch and the Black Caps have added fast bowler Ben Sears to the squad, who is likely to make his Test debut with head coach Gary Stead ruling out the possibility of recalling Neil Wagner.