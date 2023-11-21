Changes continue to ring in Pakistan cricket, PCB makes one more announcement before Australia tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan

Pakistan cricket is undergoing massive changes since the debacle in World Cup 2023. Their skipper Babar Azam resigned from the position across all the formats while Mohammad Hafeez took over as the director of cricket and will even travel to Australia as the head coach. Moreover, Wahab Riaz replaced Inzamam-ul-Haq as the chief selector of the team.

Morne Morkel who was the bowling coach of Pakistan team in the World Cup also stepped down from his position and now the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced two replacements appointing Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal at the said position. Gul is not new as the bowling coach Pakistan as he took over the position for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, and then against New Zealand at home this year. Moreover, he also worked as the bowling coach of Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League in the previous edition.

"I am pleased to join as the bowling coach of Pakistan team and feel honoured to have been given the opportunity to contribute to Pakistan cricket by Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf. Having had previous working experience with the men's side, I will bring my coaching expertise with the aim of elevating Pakistan's bowling prowess to new heights," Gul said.

Saeed Ajmal, meanwhile, will take over as the spin bowling coach of the Pakistan team ahead of Australia tour. He is one of the best spinners to have played for the country and accounted for 447 wickets in international cricket across three formats. "I am truly honoured and grateful for the opportunity provided by Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf to serve as the spin bowling coach.

"I am delighted to contribute to the development of spin bowling talent within the Pakistan national team. I believe my career and coaching experience will help enhance the spin bowling arsenal of the team," Ajmal said after being appointed as the spin bowling coach.

