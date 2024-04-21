Catch of IPL 2024? Cameron Green produces superhuman effort to grab one-handed stunner | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Cameron Green's spectacular catch.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Cameron Green pulled off a one-handed stunner to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi. The Aussie star produced a superhuman effort at mid-wicket during his side's clash against KKR at Eden Gardens to send everyone in awe.

The catch took place in the 6th over bowled by Yash Dayal when No.3 Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Venkatesh Iyer were looking to carry the momentum of the hosts, who had made a fiery start but lost two quick wickets. Yash removed Sunil Narine on the second ball of the 6th over and then he got Angrish on the back of a stunner from Green.

Coming from over the wicket, left-hander Dayal bowled a length ball angling into the right-hander Angrish. The batter looked to flick in over mid-wicket but did not find the best of the timings as it flew to the mid-wicket region where Green was stationed. Green back-tracked himself, stretched himself lept in the air with his right hand in the air to grab a stunning catch.

He fell onto the ground but completed a superhuman effort. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and star batter Virat Kohli were chuffed to the bits and the team celebrated the fall of the third wicket in the powerplay itself.

Watch the Video here:

On seeing this catch, netizens could not keep calm and took to social media to express their emotions.

"Cameron Green will not do anything wrong today!" a user posted on X. "What just happened! Cameron Green you beauty. Catch of the season," the social media account Bharat Army wrote on X. Here are some of the reactions.