AUS vs IND: Can't give KL Rahul and Pant an inch, they will take a mile, cautions Tim Paine

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Rishabh Pant (left) with KL Rahul.

Australia made the best possible start in the Test series against India by mauling them to a crushing defeat as early as the third day of the Adelaide day/night Test after Oz pacers ran riot among the Indian star-studded batting line-up.

Such was the impact of the spells by Pat Cummins (4/21) and Josh Hazlewood (5/8) to pack India at 36 that talks about the hosts making a clean sweep in the series have started making the round among fans and experts alike.

However, Australian skipper Tim Paine has cautioned that they can't take their foot off the paddle after such a great start, especially with the firepower that India have up their arsenal.

"The last week we have been fantastic in the way we have prepared for this game. We know that some of the players they are talking about coming into their side like a KL Rahul or a Rishabh Pant are dangerous players who like to take the game on and will play positively. If we give guys like that an inch, they will take a mile," Paine said at a virtual press conference.

He further added that they need to put India back under the pump and have to work hard to put them in trouble like they did in the first Test.

"We know they (India) are not going to roll over. We are going to have to work our backsides off to get them in a position like we did in Adelaide. If we can do it again, then Tests three and four can become a real battle for them. But, first, we have got to start well and put them back under the pump," he said.