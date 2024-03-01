BPL 2024 Final: Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Pitch Report: How will surface play in Dhaka?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka

The final of the ninth season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is set to take place today between four-time champions Comilla Victorians and the runners up of 2022 edition Fortune Barishal. The Victorians defeated the Rangpur Riders in the first qualifier to seal their place in the final. On the other hand, the Barishal took a longer route playing the eliminator, second qualifier to make it to the title clash. Nevertheless, they have the winning momentum having lost only one of their last seven matches.

The final is scheduled to happen at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and all eyes will be on the surface on offer. BPL is massively followed in Bangladesh with all of their superstar players taking part in the competition. Even the final will see the likes of Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah among many others locking horns against each other.

BPL 2024 Final Dhaka pitch report

It has been one-way traffic at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in the last five matches as all of them have been won by teams bowling first. The ball swings a fair bit at the start of the match before the conditions ease out. Ball comes on to the bat nicely especially in the second innings which has led to even 186 being chased comfortably.

Dhaka T20 Numbers Game (BPL 2024 - Last 5 matches)

Matches Played - 5

Matches won batting first - 0

Matches won bowling first - 5

Average score batting first - 147

Highest score chased - 186 by Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders

Squads

Fortune Barishal Squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tamim Iqbal(c), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Kyle Mayers, David Miller, Mahmudullah, James Fuller, Mohammad Saifuddin, Obed McCoy, Taijul Islam, Ahmed Shehzad, Kamrul Islam, Yannic Cariah, Keshav Maharaj, Khaled Ahmed, Rakibul Hasan, Pritom Kumar, Prantik Nawrose Nabil

Comilla Victorians Squad: Sunil Narine, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Johnson Charles, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Musfik Hasan, Enamul Haque, Matthew Forde, Mustafizur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Rishad Hossain, Brooke Guest, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Anamul Haque Jnr