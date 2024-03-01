Bizarre mid-pitch collision helps Australia draw curtains on Kane Williamson's innings early | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand vs Australia.

Australia saw the back of an in-form Kane Williamson early in the first innings of the ongoing Wellington Test as the Kiwi got run out for nought after getting involved in a terrible mid-pitch mix-up with fellow teammate and batter Will Young.

The incident unfolded on the last delivery of the fifth over. Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc delivered a full ball to Williamson and the latter drove it straight towards the mid-off region.

The former Kiwi Test skipper set off for a single immediately but collided mid-pitch with the non-striker Young as both of them took the same course to complete the run.

Marnus Labuschagne was quick to collect the ball and whipped the bails off with a direct hit that saw Williamson stranded mid-pitch in despair.

Watch Kane Williamson's run out video:

Notably, this is the third time Williamson has gotten run out in the red-ball format and for the first time since January 26, 2012.

The bizarre mix-up saw Young lose his bat and Starc was later seen handing it back to him.

The inaugural World Test Championship winners needed Williamson to stabilise their innings in the middle. The veteran right-handed batter came into the game with scores of 121*, 215, 104, 11, 13, 11, 118, 109, 43 and 133* and could have added one more impressive total to the illustrious tally if it wasn't for the terrible mode of dismissal.

Meanwhile, Australia posted 383 on the board after an unbeaten ton (174) by Cameron Green.

New Zealand's playing XI:

Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Scott Kuggeleijn, Matt Henry, Tim Southee (c), William ORourke.

Australia's playing XI:

Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.