'Big fan of Jasprit Bumrah's attitude': Ex-India all-rounder in awe of Indian pacer

Jasprit Bumrah's fiery bowling is a nightmare for the batters. The Indian star is the go-to bowler for captains with his unparalleled ability to get breakthroughs for his team across formats. Bumrah was on display in the India vs England first Test too where he troubled the English batters, especially in the second innings. His dismissal of Ben Duckett broke the Internet with many being in awe of the wicket and also his aggression.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is also in awe of Bumrah's attitude. "I have been a big fan of Jasprit Bumrah's attitude, especially in Test cricket, the way he has given priority to Test cricket despite injuries. Even if he gets injured, I will salute him because he is trying his best. We all have to always keep this in mind," Pathan said as quoted by PTI.

The 2011 World Cup champion then also spoke on the absence of Mohammed Shami from the Indian team. "Obviously, Shami's absence does have an effect but that does not mean chances of injury will increase for Bumrah. His action is absolutely perfect now. When there is pressure from both sides, whether it is Shami taking wickets from one side or Bumrah working quietly from one side. Bumrah is taking wickets and Shami is working quietly, their partnership not only reduces the pressure on each other but also augurs well for the team," Pathan said on the Bumrah-Shami partnership.

India are currently without the services of Mohammed Shami in the series against England. Shami is recovering from an ankle issue that he picked during the ODI World Cup 2023. The hosts are 1-0 down in the series and will be looking to bounce back in the second Test, which begins on February 2 in Vishakhapatnam.