Big blow for Team India! After Rohit Sharma, this player ruled out of 2nd Test against Bangladesh

The second Test between India and Bangladesh is scheduled from the 22nd of December. Team India has taken an edge in the series by winning the first match, but to go to the final of the ICC World Test Championship and capture the series, the Indian team will have to win the second match as well. While BCCI has confirmed that Rohit Sharma who sustained an injury during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka, will not go back to Bangladesh to play the remaining series, Navdeep Saini has also been ruled out.

"Rohit Sharma is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team following his left thumb injury. The Medical Team is of the opinion that the injury needs some more time to heal completely before the Indian captain can bat and field with full intensity. He will continue his rehab and will not be available for the second and final Test against Bangladesh," BCCI said in a statement.

"Navdeep Saini is also ruled out of the second Test owing to an abdominal muscle strain. The fast bowler will now report to the NCA for further management of his injury," it further added.

While KL Rahul will continue to be the stand-in skipper, Cheteshwar Pujara will be the Vice Captain in the upcoming Test.

India's updated squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadka

