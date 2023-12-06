Big Bash League 2023/24 all you need to know: Schedule, updated squads and streaming details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY The 2023-24 Big Bash League season launch in Sydney on December 4, 2023

Brisbane Heat will kick off the Big Bash League 2023-24 season with an opening clash against Melbourne Stars on Thursday, December 7. Five-time champions Perth Scorchers will be looking for a hat-trick of titles and will open their campaign with a tough away game against Melbourne Renegades on December 10.

Top cricketers Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis will be part of Stars' opening game against Heat's captain Usman Khawaja and star batter Marnus Labuschagne. Australia are set to host Pakistan in the three-match Test series starting on December 14 so the majority of the senior players are expected to miss the tournament after opening week.

Eight teams will clash in 40 home and away games with each team playing twice against three other teams. Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades will clash against each other in the last group-stage game on January 17, 2024, and the final will be played on December 24. Venues for the knockout games are yet to be finalized by organizers.

BBL 2023/24 Live Streaming and TV Broadcast details:

Star Sports won the media rights to broadcast Cricket Australia's matches and will telecast the Big Bash League season 13. Indian fans can watch live matches on TV on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD. Fans can also enjoy live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Updated BBL 13 Squads:

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Zak Crawley, Stephen Eskinazi, Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Liam Haskett

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (c), Steven Smith, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Tom Curran, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Izharulhaq Naveed, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince

Melbourne Stars: Glenn Maxwell (c), Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Dawson, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Nick Larkin, Usama Mir, Jono Merlo, Joel Paris, Haris Rauf, Corey Rocchiccioli, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Olly Stone, Imad Wasim, Beau Webster

Sydney Thunder: Chris Green (c), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Ollie Davies, Liam Doddrell, Matt Gilkes, Alex Hales, Liam Hatcher, Zaman Khan, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Alex Ross, William Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha,

Melbourne Renegades: Nic Maddinson (c), Joe Clarke, Quinton de Kock, Harry Dixon, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa

Brisbane Heat: Usman Khawaja (c), Xavier Bartlett, Sam Billings, Josh Brown, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan McSweeney, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Paul Walter, Jack Wildermuth

Adelaide Strikers: Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen, Jamie Overton, David Payne, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald

Hobart Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Corey Anderson, Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Liam Guthrie, Sam Hain, Peter Hatzoglou, Sam Heazlett, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright

