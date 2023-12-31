Sunday, December 31, 2023
     
'Best batsman of this generation' - Former India pacer sings the praises of Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli won the Player of the Tournament award after India suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia while playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: December 31, 2023 12:43 IST
Virat Kohli
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli.

2023 will go down as one of the most productive years in the career of India's batting maestro Virat Kohli. After enduring a couple of average seasons, the former India skipper looked his vintage self throughout 2023 and made his presence felt in both ODI and Test cricket.

The Delhi-born represented the country in eight Test matches during the entirety of 2023 and amassed 671 runs at an eye-catching average of 55.91 with the help of two centuries and two fifties. He was the leading run-getter in the longest format of the sport for India in 2023 and ended the year with a fighting half-century against the Proteas in the Centurion Test.

The ODI circuit also felt the presence of Virat as the 35-year-old finished as the second-leading run-scorer in 2023 behind compatriot Shubman Gill

The 2011 World Cup winner accumulated 1377 runs in 27 ODIs that he played in the entire year at a staggering average of 72.47 - more than any of the other batters who finished in the top 10 leading run-getters list. Popularly known as "King Kohli", he racked up five hundreds and nine fifties in the 50-overs format for the Men in Blue. 

Virat's incredible year has earned him praise from various corners and former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad is also singing the praises of him.

Venkatesh was asked by an 'X' user regarding his thoughts on Virat and the former right-arm pacer responded by saying, "He has proved again that he is a champion and the best batsman of this generation, been a phenomenal year for him. Would rate this as his best year, especially since it had come after a couple of difficult years for him. That hunger and zeal was refreshing and sign of a true champion that Virat is."

Virat will be seen pushing for a win as India gear up to face the Proteas in the Cape Town Test in a bid to square the series.

                                                                                                                                                                                                 

