Friday, February 16, 2024
     
IND vs ENG: Ben Duckett-led bazball charges England to dominant position on Day 2

India managed to add 119 runs in the first innings before getting bowled out on 445 on Day 2 but England's batters replied with aggressive cricket to balance the game at the end of Day 2's play at the Rajkot Test with Ben Duckett scoring an 88-ball hundred.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: February 16, 2024 17:05 IST
Ben Duckett
Image Source : GETTY Ben Duckett celebrates his century against India in the Rajkot Test on February 16, 2024

India and England played out a balanced game on Day 2 of the third Test match in Rajkot on Friday. Opener Ben Duckett recorded an 88-ball hundred as England posted 207/2 in their reply to India's 445 in the first innings.

Resuming Day 2's play from 326/5, India managed to add 119 runs to take their first innings total to 445. India lost Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in the back-to-back overs as England picked two wickets before lunch break on Friday. Jadeja scored 112 off 225 balls before getting dismissed by Joe Root

But a crucial 77-run stand for the eighth wicket between debutant Dhruv Jurel and spin all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin guided India past 400. Jasprit Bumrah also contributed with bat by smashing 26 off 28 to help India post the highest total in this series. Mark Wood emerged as the best bowler for the visiting side with four wickets while youngster Rehan Ahmed picked two. 

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson

More to follow...

