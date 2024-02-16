IND vs ENG: Ben Duckett-led bazball charges England to dominant position on Day 2

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Duckett celebrates his century against India in the Rajkot Test on February 16, 2024

India and England played out a balanced game on Day 2 of the third Test match in Rajkot on Friday. Opener Ben Duckett recorded an 88-ball hundred as England posted 207/2 in their reply to India's 445 in the first innings.

Resuming Day 2's play from 326/5, India managed to add 119 runs to take their first innings total to 445. India lost Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in the back-to-back overs as England picked two wickets before lunch break on Friday. Jadeja scored 112 off 225 balls before getting dismissed by Joe Root.

But a crucial 77-run stand for the eighth wicket between debutant Dhruv Jurel and spin all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin guided India past 400. Jasprit Bumrah also contributed with bat by smashing 26 off 28 to help India post the highest total in this series. Mark Wood emerged as the best bowler for the visiting side with four wickets while youngster Rehan Ahmed picked two.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson

More to follow...